Jim O'Callaghan to chair meeting on Europe's border security after Ceuta crisis

JIM O’CALLAGHAN WILL attend a meeting of the EU’s 27 home affairs ministers this morning to discuss Europe’s response to the crisis in Ceuta.

Last week, 60,000 people crossed from Morocco into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, on the north-western coast of Morocco. The majority of these migrants have returned to Morocco.

Around 70 people died in the mass movement, Spain said, although Morocco offered a lower, contradictory figure of 11.

The arrival of the large cohort sparked crisis action in Ceuta and Spain deployed its military to the enclave. Italy moved to issue a one-month suspension of its Schengen agreement with Spain.

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On Saturday, 22 EU states issued a joint open letter calling for an urgent meeting to agree a speedy coordinated response, and to prevent further uncontrolled crossings.

Ireland, which holds the presidency of the European Council, was one of four bloc members not to sign the letter. France, Portugal and Luxembourg also refrained.

Spain is expected to criticise its fellow bloc members for failing to significantly back the country as it battled with the crisis in this morning’s 10am video conference.

Other EU members are expected to back Spain and its response to the situation, which was rapidly diffused.

It’s also expected that calls for return hubs will be reiterated during the meeting.