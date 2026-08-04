Two men arrested as €8.5m worth of cocaine and cannabis seized by gardaí

TWO MEN WERE arrested after the seizure of suspected cocaine and cannabis with an estimated value of €8.5 million in a garda operation.

The men, aged in their 30s and 40s, are currently detained at a garda station in the eastern region.

Gardaí intervened with a vehicle in Co Meath as part of an intelligence-led operation, after which coordinated searches were conducted in a number of locations in counties Meath and Louth.

The cocaine and cannabis were seized across the locations. It will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.