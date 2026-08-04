JAMIE OLIVER HAS called for a ban on chewing gum on British streets.

The celebrity chef was speaking at an event in London when he said streets have been “ruined by a patchwork quilt of chewing gum”.

Advertisement

A ban on the sale of chewing gum was introduced in Singapore in 1992. While there is no law banning gum in the UK or Ireland, dropping it on the ground is considered littering in both countries and can result in on-the-spot fines.

So, Oliver’s comments got us wondering if others would support stricter rules around gum.

We’re asking: Do you think chewing gum should be banned in public?

