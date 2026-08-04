Names of 341 former Christian Brothers published in Irish Independent as part of abuse case order

THE NAMES OF 341 former Christian Brothers have today been published in the Irish Independent following an order from the High Court in relation to an abuse case.

Last week, the High Court granted permission for the publication of the names of more than 300 former Christian Brothers who are now co-defendants accused of a breach of duty in a civil abuse claim.

The court heard that none of those to be named are accused of abuse, but their names are to be published in the hope that they will come forward.

The civil case was before Ms Justice Mary Rose Gearty on 29 July, brought by a plaintiff who was abused by Christian Brother Liam Coughlan (90) while the victim attended school in Co Kilkenny in the 1970s.

In 2023, Coughlan, of Pine Grove, Tramore, Co Waterford, received two jail terms, of three years and two months and four-and-a-half years, for 49 counts of indecent assault.

The High Court previously criticised the now-head of the Christian Brothers, David Gibson, for an “obstructive” approach towards civil lawsuits alleging abuse.

As an unincorporated association, the Christian Brothers cannot be sued if it does not provide a ‘nominee’.

Brother Gibson has refused to act as a nominee for the congregation, leaving litigants needing to bring legal action against individual members or former members of the order.

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The case has been taken by the male survivor of abuse, who cannot be named, against Coughlan as the first named defendant and against Brother Gibson, who is the second named defendant.

Ms Justice Gearty last week granted permission for the plaintiff’s lawyers to publish in the Irish Independent the names of 341 individuals, who are now co-defendants in the case but who are not accused of any assaults.

The 341 former brothers are accused of a breach of duty towards the plaintiff during their time at the congregation.

The court had been told that Brother Gibson had provided names and contact information for current brothers but no addresses were available for those who had left the order.

Having granted permission for the publication of the advert, Ms Justice Gearty adjourned the matter to November.

The list of names today appeared in the legal notices section of the Irish Independent newspaper.

The notice states that the “publication of this notice in the Irish Independent shall be deemed good and sufficient service of the Summons upon you”.

It noted that those named are required to enter an appearance to the said summons to the central office of the High Court within six weeks.

“In default of your so doing, the Plaintiff may proceed in the said action above, and judgement may be given against you in your absence,” adds the notice.

-With additional reporting from Paul Neilan