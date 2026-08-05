Tributes paid as girl (16) dies after collapsing during GAA match in Co Wexford

A WEXFORD COMMUNITY is in shock following the sudden death of a 16-year-old girl during a ladies football final on Tuesday evening.

The girl collapsed on the pitch during injury time of the football shield final played in Taghmon, not far from Wexford town.

She has since been named locally as Aoibheann Clarke. Her father was officiating as linesman during the game.

The young girl was lining out with Taghmon Camross GAA in the Girls Minor Division 6 Shield final, when she suddenly collapsed on the pitch.

Following several minutes of performing chest compressions, an advanced paramedic arrived on the scene with an ambulance quickly following within five minutes.

Gardaí and the fire services were also in attendance, while an air ambulance hovered overhead.

A defibrillator was used several times on the young girl, and eventually she was lifted into the back of an ambulance and rushed to hospital while her teammates and opponents were ushered into the dressing rooms.

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Her teammates remained at the club, awaiting an update on their friend, until their mentors informed them that she had passed away in hospital.

Her mentors were reportedly unaware of any underlying medical conditions and described her as ‘a really talented girl’.

In a tribute posted on social media today, Taghmon/Camross GAA club described Aoibheann as a “cherished member” of their minor team.

“At this incredibly difficult time, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone who responded so quickly and compassionately to the emergency,” the club statement said.

“Our heartfelt thanks go to the spectators who assisted, the first responders, the ambulance service, Garda and the fire crew for their professionalism, care, and support.”

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with our player’s family, friends, teammates, coaches, and all who knew and loved her. We ask that everyone respects the family’s privacy as they grieve this devastating loss.”

Not only a talented footballer, she was also well-known in sporting circles as a gifted soccer player, lining out with All Blacks AFC and Wexford FC.

Just a few weeks back, she helped Wexford FC capture the FAI Women’s U19 Inter-League title.

The entire club and community is now rallying behind her family as they struggle to come to terms with such a sudden and devastating loss.