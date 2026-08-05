EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #LONDON: A woman has been arrested after four men were stabbed in the Covent Garden area of central London.

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2. #FIFA: Gianni Infantino called an emergency meeting of Fifa staff in Rabat today as pressure on the president ramps up, according to outlets including the Press Association.

3. #GERMANY: A drone found near a Ukrainian cargo plane at a German airport overnight was fitted with an “explosive device”, police and prosecutors have said.

4. #GLEN HANSARD: Over €60,000 has been donated to the Dublin Simon Community in memory of the late musician Glen Hansard.

5. #FUEL COSTS: If fuel prices rise significantly into the autumn, the government would have to consider the planned incremental excise increases, according to Public Expenditure Minister Jack Chambers.