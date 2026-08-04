Plans for Cillian Murphy and Yvonne McGuinness' cinema in Co Kerry approved

ARTIST YVONNE MCGUINNESS and actor Cillian Murphy have been given the green light to transform the historic Phoenix Cinema in Dingle into a new arts and cultural centre after An Coimisiún Pleanála granted planning permission for the project.

The redevelopment of the landmark building had initially been approved by Kerry County Council earlier this year, but the decision was appealed by several local residents over concerns including the scale of the development, parking and the mix of uses proposed for the site.

In a statement shared today, Murphy, McGuinness and the Phoenix team said they were “delighted” that planning permission had now been granted.

“Daingean Uí Chúis/Dingle has waited decades for an arts centre, and the Phoenix will provide a much-needed space for community to gather, create and celebrate the unique culture, heritage, and creativity of this special place,” they said.

“We’re excited about the opportunities this space will create for both the people of Dingle and the wider Irish arts community.”

The redevelopment will retain the building as a cinema while expanding it to include a multidisciplinary performance space, exhibition and rehearsal areas, a café, bar and restaurant, artist studios and a redesigned courtyard.

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An artist's rendering of the proposed cinema. Clancy Moore Architects Clancy Moore Architects

The couple also announced that they have submitted a Category 1 Rural Regeneration Development Fund application to the Department of Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht, with Kerry County Council acting as lead partner.

“We are most grateful for their continued support, partnership and commitment to the project,” the couple said.

Murphy and McGuinness purchased the century-old cinema in late 2024, with Murphy saying at the time that he had been visiting the Phoenix since childhood during family holidays in west Kerry.

The cinema, which operated for more than 100 years before closing during the Covid-19 pandemic, has long served as a cultural hub for the Dingle Peninsula, hosting films, concerts, dances and the Dingle International Film Festival.

The planning application attracted a number of objections from local residents.

One neighbouring property owner argued the development was “too big” and would affect light and privacy, while a local GP raised concerns about parking and access for patients attending a nearby medical centre.

Another objector argued the site should be used primarily for housing rather than additional arts and cultural facilities.

Despite those appeals, An Coimisiún Pleanála has now upheld the development, allowing the project to move to its next phase.

The Phoenix team thanked everyone who had supported the project so far, adding: “We look forward to the next chapter as we work together to bring this vision to life.”