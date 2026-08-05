Donald Trump arrives on Air Force One at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas yesterday Alamy
Los Angeles

Armed man arrested at Trump's golf course was ‘monitoring security’ ahead of his visit, police say

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said they recovered a loaded pistol in his car.
6.56am, 5 Aug 2026
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A MAN CARRYING ammunition and with a gun in his car was arrested on Sunday at President Donald Trump’s Los Angeles-area golf course after appearing to monitor security preparations two days ahead of Trump’s fundraiser there, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday said Jeanine John Taele (38) was taking photos and video and had a 16-round magazine with ammunition in his pocket.

Authorities recovered a loaded pistol in his car. Law enforcement searched his home in the nearby city of Downey on Monday and found a plethora of firearms, magazines and ammunition, body armour, and notebooks with “concerning statements”.

The sheriff’s department announced the arrest as Trump was preparing to arrive for the Republican National Committee dinner at the Trump National Golf Course in the suburb of Rancho Palos Verdes just south of Los Angeles.

The department did not elaborate on what the notebooks’ “concerning statements” were or whether the man was planning an attack on the president or the event.

Taele was charged with several felonies, including second-degree robbery, receiving a large-capacity magazine and possession of a short-barrelled rifle or shotgun.

He was also charged with carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, a misdemeanour.

He pleaded not guilty to all the charges on Monday and was ordered to stay away from the golf course and not possess weapons. His bail was set at $250,000 (€217,000).

It was unclear whether he had a lawyer, and family members could not be immediately reached for comment.

The sheriff’s department said when they made contact with Taele on Sunday, they had determined he was being investigated by the El Segundo Police Department for robbery.

The sheriff’s department said there is “no credible threat to our communities”.

A jury in 2025 found a man guilty of trying to assassinate Trump at the president’s Florida country club.

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