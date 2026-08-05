More than 6,000 people waiting for HSE counselling as waiting lists rise

MORE THAN 6,000 people are waiting for HSE counselling as the demand for services sees waiting lists rise.

In total, at the end of April 2026 there were 6,001 people waiting for counselling, with data from the HSE showing that in the period of four years there has been an increase in referrals of 27.6%.

A response to a parliamentary question by Sinn Féin’s David Cullinane reveals that the number of people waiting for HSE counselling has increased from 4,091 in January 2021 to 6,001 by April 2026, an increase of almost 47%.

The figures from the HSE show that 1,737 people have been waiting six months or longer, including 570 survivors of childhood abuse who are waiting for specialist counselling and psychotherapy.

The HSE states that the majority of people waiting for counselling services (71%) are waiting less than six months.

The biggest increase is in counselling within primary care, where the waiting list has grown by over 57% since 2021.

Cullinane has called for an urgent expansion of public counselling services, including expanding community counselling services.

“These figures expose a counselling service that is simply not keeping pace with growing demand,” said Cullinane.

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Nearly 2,000 waiting more than six months for appointment

“Behind every number is a person who has reached out for help but has been told to wait. Almost 1,740 people have already been waiting six months or longer.

“The situation for survivors of childhood abuse is particularly concerning. Almost half of those waiting for the CaPA (Counselling and Psychotherapy for Adults) service have been waiting for at least six months.

“These are people who may be dealing with serious and complex psychological difficulties. They should not be left waiting month after month for essential support,” he added.

Speaking about the increase in counselling in primary care, Cullinane said waiting list has risen from 3,082 people in 2021 to 4,849 in April of this year, an increase of more than 57%.

“This is supposed to be an early-intervention service. The whole purpose is to help people in their communities before their mental-health difficulties become more serious or reach crisis point,” said the Waterford TD.

He said the government has failed to provide the workforce and capacity needed to meet demand, adding that in Dublin and the South East alone, 1,015 people area waiting for counselling services, and of these, 430 had been waiting for at least six months.

Childhood abuse

More than 62% of people waiting in the region for counselling connected to childhood abuse had been waiting six months or longer.

“There should not be a postcode lottery in access to mental-health care. A person’s ability to receive counselling cannot depend on where they live or whether they can afford to pay privately,” said Cullinane, who called on the government to publish a dedicated waiting-list reduction plan for counselling and wider primary and community mental-health services.

He said clear regional targets should be identified, as well as the staffing needs required.

On Monday, Minister for Mental Health Mary Butler announced funding to support a partnership between the HSE and Community Therapy Ireland, a national association of 29 counselling and psychotherapy providers.

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It also aims to strengthen access to early intervention mental health supports.

A key element of the mental health programme is the Men’s Free Counselling programme launched in September last year, which is designed to increase engagement among men aged 30 to 50, the age group most at risk of suicide.

The funding will also focus on reaching LGBTQ+ people and young people.

However, Cullinane said more needs to be done, such as removing the financial and medical-card barriers which are preventing many people from accessing counselling.

“Support should be based on need, not on income or ability to pay privately,” he added.

To deal with the backlog in wait times, Cullinane called on the minister to set out how many additional counsellors and psychotherapists are needed, how many vacancies exist in each region and when these waiting lists will be reduced.

“People should not have to become more unwell before they can get help. Counselling must be treated as an essential part of our public health service and funded accordingly,” he said.