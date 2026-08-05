Over two-thirds of parents are worried about the 'outrageous' cost of school uniforms

OVER TWO-THIRDS OF parents said they were worried about meeting the cost of school uniforms this year, a survey by charity Barnardos revealed.

The Back to School Survey 2026 was conducted online and allowed 704 parents to share their thoughts on costs they face when children return to school this autumn.

The survey included parents of students at both primary and second level.

More than half of parents said they were concerned about the overall expenses that come with the start of a new school year.

More specifically, over 70% of parents stated that they were worried about meeting the cost of uniforms.

One primary school parent surveyed remarked that “The cost of the uniform is outrageous. They should be allowed to wear the tracksuit all the time, the only option should be affordable”.

Another secondary school parent described uniform costs as ”a scandal”.

In a press release, Bernardos stated that in recent years an increasing number of parents have expressed frustration at not receiving enough support with back-to-school costs.

“The most frequent complaint is not being beneficiaries of the back-to-school allowance because they don’t quite meet thresholds”, the organisation said.

The allowance is means-tested and provides support to families in covering the cost of uniforms and shoes.

Advertisement

However, one parent described the system as “deeply unfair” for those whose income is a few euros over the limit.

It “creates a benefits cliff instead of providing gradual support”, they said.

€850 devices in schools

Another issue raised in the survey was the prominence of digital devices in schools.

57% of secondary parents reported having to pay for devices at an average of €447 each.

One parent noted that as people struggle to provide food and electricity, being asked to “pay €850 for a tablet is disgraceful”.

Bernardos also said there are reports of parents being asked to buy devices from specific suppliers at set costs, without permission to shop around for better value elsewhere.

Parents in the survey suggested that some schools were out of touch with reality.

Barnardos National Policy Manager Stephen Moffatt said that the “government needs to continue the progress made recently in order to provide a truly free education”.

The charity called on the government to prioritise specific actions to reduce pressure on parents.

These included having mandatory affordable uniform options, reviewing the use of digital devices and expanding the eligibility to the back-to-school allowance.