Funeral details announced for Oscar-winning actress Brenda Fricker

THE FUNERAL OF Oscar-winning Irish actress Brenda Fricker will take place in Dublin later this week, following her death last month at the age of 81.

Fricker died peacefully on 16 July in the care of staff at Our Lady’s Hospice in Harold’s Cross.

Her funeral service will take place at St Catherine’s Church on Meath Street in The Liberties at 11am on Thursday, followed by a private burial, according to details shared by her family today.

The funeral will be livestreamed online.

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Fricker was one of Ireland’s most celebrated actors, and made history to become the first Irish woman to win an Academy Award.

She took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 1990 for her performance alongside Daniel Day-Lewis in My Left Foot.

Across a career spanning decades, she starred in films including The Field, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Veronica Guerin, Angels in the Outfield, So I Married an Axe Murderer and A Time to Kill.

Last year, Fricker published her memoir, She Died Young: A Life in Fragments, in which she reflected candidly on a childhood marked by abuse, later experiences of sexual violence, her struggles with depression, and the role acting played in helping her survive those experiences.

In February, Fricker was awarded the Freedom of the City of Dublin, which her agent Phil Belfield said she “was particularly thrilled and proud of”.

She previously said that work gave her a sense of safety and purpose, from her early days on the Abbey Theatre stage to an international career that took her from Tolka Row to Hollywood.