All 27 major cities in Italy placed under highest heat alert for tomorrow as temperatures near 40C

ITALY HAS PLACED every one of its major cities under its highest heat alert for Thursday, as a prolonged heatwave pushes temperatures towards 40C and authorities warn of risks for locals and tourists.

For the first time this year, all 27 cities monitored by Italy’s Health Ministry will be under a Level 3 “red” alert, which is reserved for emergency heatwave conditions that can affect the entire population.

The nationwide alert comes as thousands of Irish tourists are holidaying across Italy during what is expected to be one of the country’s busiest summer seasons, with almost 172 million tourist arrivals forecast during July and August.

The ministry’s daily heat bulletin shows major destinations including Rome, Milan, Florence, Venice, Naples, Bologna, Palermo, Cagliari and Bari will all be under the maximum warning level on Thursday.

Authorities advise people to avoid direct sunlight and strenuous activity between 11am and 6pm, remain indoors where possible, drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol, sugary drinks and heavy meals.

According to the ministry, a Level 3 alert signals heatwave conditions with possible negative health effects even for “healthy, active people”, with the risks increasing the longer extreme temperatures persist.

Toursits pictured in Rome. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The latest warning comes as Italy battles its fourth major heatwave of the summer.

Temperatures have climbed above 40C in parts of the country in recent days, while the prolonged spell of hot, dry weather has fuelled wildfire risks and deepened drought conditions across northern Italy.

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The Po River basin, one of Europe’s most important agricultural regions, is under increasing strain after months of low rainfall, with concerns over irrigation supplies and drinking water in some communities.

Today, Rome reached highs of 36C, Milan hit 38C, and Naples climbed to 35C.

The extreme heat has also caused several hospitalisations and even deaths.

Italian media have linked several recent deaths to the heatwave, including outdoor workers in northern Italy who are believed to have suffered heat-related illnesses.

The drought-stricken Po River in Mantova, Italy. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Scientists say climate change is making European heatwaves more frequent, longer-lasting and more intense.

Italy has endured four major heatwaves already this summer, while much of southern Europe has experienced repeated bouts of extreme temperatures, wildfires and drought.

Authorities in tourist hotspots, including Rome, have introduced measures to help residents and visitors cope with the heat, including extending evening opening hours at attractions such as the Colosseum and Pantheon and offering access to air-conditioned public spaces during the hottest parts of the day.

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