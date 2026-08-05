Some of the seized e-scooters. An Garda Síochána
Operation Meacan

Over 160 e-bikes and e-scooters among seizures during garda day of action

Operation Meacán targets the use of e-scooters and e-bikes for criminal activity, including drug distribution, money laundering and transporting firearms.
7.49pm, 5 Aug 2026
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OVER 160 E-BIKES and e-scooters were among the items that have seized during Tuesday’s day of action among gardaí in Dublin.

The “high impact” day of action under Operation Meacán in the Dublin Metropolitan Region targeted the use of electric motorbikes, e-scooters and e-bikes for criminal activity.

During the operation, gardaí seized 166 e-bikes and e-scooters, seven Surron bikes, four scrambler motorcycles, three quads, €25,820 in cash, suspected drugs valued over €158,000, a sawn-off shotgun and ammunition.

Of the five people arrested so far, four have been charged and will appear before the court on a future date.

One man arrested on foot of a bench warrant has since appeared before the court.

Along with today’s enforcement, gardaí also engaged with members of the public in the Dublin Region on current regulations in relation to motorcycles, e-bikes, e-scooters as well as the new regulations due to come into effect this month.

These regulations will make it illegal for somebody under the age of 18 to be using an e-scooter, and will also require people to wear helmets and high-visibility jackets.

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