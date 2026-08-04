A photo showing Marlborough St in Dublin city cordoned off and lined with fire engines. Dublin Fire Brigade - Bluesky
Talbot Street

Gardaí convince man who climbed crane in Dublin city centre to come down

The man has since been arrested.
8.15pm, 4 Aug 2026
2.4k

LAST UPDATE | 34 mins ago

A MAN WHO climbed to the top of a crane in Dublin city centre has safely returned to the ground after negotiations with gardaí. 

He has since been arrested and is being detained at a garda station in the Dublin area. 

The incident occurred on Talbot Street and led emergency services to cordon off the area, which disrupted traffic and meant Luas services at Marlborough Street stop were suspended. 

A photo posted by Dublin Fire Brigade on social media earlier this evening showed Merlborough Street cordoned off with gardaí and a number of fire engines visible. 

A garda spokesperson said emergency services had responded “following concerns for an adult male who had climbed a crane”.

“An Garda Síochána responded to the incident and activated its Operational Command protocol,” the spokesperson said.

“An on-scene commander was appointed and garda negotiators, along with several other garda units, attended the scene.

“Through successful negotiations, gardaí were able to safely remove the male from the crane.”

Luas has said that tram services have returned on the Green Line but are operating with some delays. 

 

 

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