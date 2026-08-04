Funeral held in Gaza for more than one hundred people pulled from rubble years after they died

IN A CLEARED plot of land between buildings flattened by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City, row upon row of Palestinian flags were laid out neatly over the remains of dozens of people to be buried today.

Hundreds of people attended the funeral ceremony, where music played from speakers at a site where Israeli strikes in late 2023 killed the 112 people now recovered from the rubble, Gaza’s Civil Defence said.

Ahmed Abu Sharia, a member of the extended family of those being buried, told AFP the funeral would at last provide closure for relatives.

“We came to mourn our martyrs, children, women and the elderly,” he said.

“This is a funeral for the Palestinian people, because they are victims. People are under the rubble, and they did not fight or bear weapons,” he added.

Photographs placed on the remains of Palestinians killed by Israeli airstrikes in 2023 Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Digging with bare hands

Civil Defence spokesman Mahmoud Bassal said 44 of the bodies recovered during two weeks in July were those of children, and all belonged to the same extended family.

“Our crews worked continuously for 17 days in an effort to recover these 112 bodies and remains from beneath the rubble,” Mohammad Al-Mughayyir, director of operations for the civil defence said.

He added that teams often had to “dig through concrete and twisted steel with their bare hands”.

“In some cases, complete skeletons remained intact, held together only by clothing.”

Bassal said that more than 8,000 bodies are still trapped under Gaza’s rubble.

Two excavators

The civil defence, which operates as a rescue force under Hamas authority, said that much of the recovery work was carried out thanks to two excavators rented out by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

Pat Griffiths, the ICRC spokesman in Jerusalem, confirmed that his organisation had hired “two of the only excavators available for this work in Gaza” from the territory’s private sector to assist in the operation.

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Gaza’s civil defence and organisations such as ICRC have long complained that Israel, which controls all entry points into the Palestinian territory, has not allowed in enough construction tools and machinery to carry out body recoveries.

People look down at the funeral from a nearby building in Gaza City Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Near-daily airstrikes and artillery fire also continue to rock Gaza despite a ceasefire agreement.

At least 1,252 Palestinians have been killed since the nominal truce according to the territory’s health ministry.

At the mass funeral today, one of the largest ever organised in Gaza, men lined up on the sand in silence for prayer.

The remains were laid out on stretchers and covered with flags. There were photos for the deceased who could be identified.

Mixed with rubble

A member of the Al-Husayneh family, who are relatives of those to be buried, told AFP that he did not expect the remaining bodies to be found.

“The rest of the victims’ bodies were vaporised, and their bones and flesh became mixed with the concrete rubble,” said the man, who did not wish to share his name for security reasons.

“Why did Israel kill so many young children? There was nothing about them that could have justified targeting them.”

The Gaza Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment, published in April by the World Bank, the EU and the UN, estimated that 68 million tonnes of rubble from destroyed or damaged buildings are spread across the Gaza Strip.

Over 60% of Gaza’s population of 2.1 million lost their homes in the nearly three years since the war broke out, the report added.

Restrictions imposed by Israel on media outlets and limited access in Gaza prevent AFP from independently verifying tolls or freely covering the violence there.

In a case brought by South Africa to the International Court of Justice, Israel stands accused of committing genocide in Gaza, where its siege, bombardment and invasion have killed more than 73,000 people following the Hamas-led attack of October 2023.

- © AFP 2026

With reporting from David Mac Redmond