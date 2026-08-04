FAI confirm no access for Ireland supporters to Israel games

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION of Ireland (FAI) has confirmed that Ireland supporters will not be allowed to attend either of its 2026/27 Uefa Nations League fixtures with Israel.

The FAI has made the decision due to “operational challenges and safety and security concerns,” according to a statement released on Tuesday.

This news comes after the Israel Football Association confirmed that a small allocation of its own supporters will be granted access for their ‘home’ game in Debrecen, Hungary on Sunday, 27 September.

Ireland’s ‘home’ fixture will take place behind closed doors at the 4,500-capacity TSC Arena in Bačka Topola, Serbia, on Sunday, 4 October.

The FAI previously said that “operational challenges could impact on the delivery of the game” in Ireland.

A motion to fulfil both fixtures passed at an extraordinary general meeting in July.

Advertisement

There had been mounting pressure on the FAI to boycott the fixtures in protest over Israel’s genocidal actions in Gaza. A ‘Stop The Game’ campaign has gathered support in recent months.

Statement

The FAI’s latest statement reads, in full: “The Football Association of Ireland confirms that it will not facilitate in-stadium access to Ireland supporters for either of its 2026-27 UEFA Nations League fixtures with Israel.

“The Association appreciates the passion and commitment that Ireland supporters always show when following its teams around the world, but operational challenges and safety and security concerns led to this decision being made.

“The Israel Football Association have confirmed that a small allocation of its own supporters will be accommodated for their home game in Debrecen, Hungary on Sunday, September 27th.

“The second game in Group B3 between the teams will take place in Bačka Topola, Serbia on Sunday, October 4th. This will be played behind closed doors.”

*****

Check out the latest episode of The 42′s Football Family podcast here

Written by Emma Duffy and originally published on The 42 whose award-winning team produces original content that you won’t find anywhere else: on GAA, League of Ireland, women’s sport and boxing, as well as our game-changing rugby coverage, all with an Irish eye. Subscribe here.