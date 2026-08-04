Markéta Irglová joins Eddie Vedder for cathartic rendition of Glen Hansard song at his funeral

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MARKÉTA IRGLOVÁ AND surviving members of The Frames joined Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder for an emotional rendition of one of Glen Hansard’s best-loved songs at the Dublin singer-songwriter’s funeral this afternoon.

The musicians performed Song of Good Hope from Hansard’s debut solo album, 2012′s Rhythm and Repose, just after the singer’s wife, the Finnish poet Maire Saaritsa, had addressed the cathedral.

Throughout his career, Hansard was known for playing his acoustic guitars for years until they were battered and holed. Two of those guitars were played in the performance of the song this afternoon.

Irglová, who won the Oscar alongside Hansard for Falling Slowly from their film Once, had a decades-long musical relationship with Hansard and the pair toured as recently as last year.

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Vedder and Hansard also had a longstanding friendship, and frequently toured together during the Pearl Jam star’s solo outings.

Also performing with the line-up this afternoon was Thomas Bartlett of The Gloaming, who produced the album on which the song appears.

Former US president Barack Obama paid tribute to Hansard as a “great musician” and included Song of Good Hope on a playlist of musical recommendations in a social media post following the singer’s death last week.