song of good hope

Markéta Irglová joins Eddie Vedder for cathartic rendition of Glen Hansard song at his funeral

The pair performed Song of Good Hope from Hansard’s debut solo album just after the singer’s wife, Maire Saaritsa, had addressed the cathedral.
3.55pm, 4 Aug 2026
291

The Journal / YouTube

MARKÉTA IRGLOVÁ AND surviving members of The Frames joined Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder for an emotional rendition of one of Glen Hansard’s best-loved songs at the Dublin singer-songwriter’s funeral this afternoon. 

The musicians performed Song of Good Hope from Hansard’s debut solo album, 2012′s Rhythm and Repose, just after the singer’s wife, the Finnish poet Maire Saaritsa, had addressed the cathedral.

Throughout his career, Hansard was known for playing his acoustic guitars for years until they were battered and holed. Two of those guitars were played in the performance of the song this afternoon.

Irglová, who won the Oscar alongside Hansard for Falling Slowly from their film Once, had a decades-long musical relationship with Hansard and the pair toured as recently as last year. 

Related Reads
LIVE: 'I'll be fond of you forever': Glen Hansard remembered in poetry and music at funeral

Vedder and Hansard also had a longstanding friendship, and frequently toured together during the Pearl Jam star’s solo outings. 

Also performing with the line-up this afternoon was Thomas Bartlett of The Gloaming, who produced the album on which the song appears. 

Former US president Barack Obama paid tribute to Hansard as a “great musician” and included Song of Good Hope on a playlist of musical recommendations in a social media post following the singer’s death last week.

Author
Send Tip or Correction
Close
JournalTv
News in 60 seconds
The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie