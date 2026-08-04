Sign in. It’s quick, free and it’s up to you.
An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
Sign in. It’s quick, free and it’s up to you.
An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #HANSARD: The funeral of musician Glen Hansard took place this afternoon at St Patrick’s Cathedral in Dublin.
2. #CEUTA: Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan has said the EU is united and stands ready to support Spain and protect the bloc’s external borders from illegal migration.
3. #THUNDERSTORM: A Status Yellow thunderstorm warning is currently in effect in Dublin, Louth and Meath.
4. #COURTS: The names of 341 former Christian Brothers have today been published in the Irish Independent following an order from the High Court in relation to an abuse case.
5. #RIP: A “pioneering figure” of Gaelic Games administration, Liam O’Neill, who served as the 37th president of the GAA, has passed away at the age of 70.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
have your say