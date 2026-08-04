Evening Wrap

The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

4.56pm, 4 Aug 2026
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EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #HANSARD: The funeral of musician Glen Hansard took place this afternoon at St Patrick’s Cathedral in Dublin.

2. #CEUTA: Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan has said the EU is united and stands ready to support Spain and protect the bloc’s external borders from illegal migration.

3. #THUNDERSTORM: A Status Yellow thunderstorm warning is currently in effect in Dublin, Louth and Meath.

4. #COURTS: The names of 341 former Christian Brothers have today been published in the Irish Independent following an order from the High Court in relation to an abuse case.

5. #RIP: A “pioneering figure” of Gaelic Games administration, Liam O’Neill, who served as the 37th president of the GAA, has passed away at the age of 70.

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