Bono plays a voice message from Patti Smith at Glen Hansard's funeral

U2 FRONTMAN BONO read the band’s 2000 song Beautiful Day as a poem at the funeral of his friend and fellow musician Glen Hansard in Dublin.

Reaching the pulpit, Bono told those gathered that everyone who met Hansard “remembers the day they met him”.

He said the other day, he woke up to a voice message from Patti Smith – “another one of his best friends” – after she heard of his death.

“It’s a lullaby for Glen’s family and friends,” Bono said. Smith was not able to attend the funeral in person, but was represented by her friend and collaborator Tony Shanahan.

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Bono played the message from Smith to the congregation before launching into a reading of Beautiful Day. He sang the final chorus with his bandmate The Edge.

Bono was earlier pictured arriving at the service with his wife Ali Hewson, and spoke to the widow of Shane MacGowan, journalist Victoria Clarke.

Hansard and Bono were close friends and together took part in the first-ever Christmas Eve busk on Grafton Street, organised by Hansard, to raise money for homeless charity the Simon Community.

The annual busk celebrated its fifteenth year.