More people bought electric cars last month than ever before

MOTORISTS IN IRELAND registered a record number of battery powered electric vehicles in July 2026, according to figures released by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (Simi).

Last month, 9,682 new battery-powered electric cars were registered, a 98% increase from the 4,898 registered in July 2025.

So far this year, 29,840 new electric cars have been registered, a 61% increase compared to the same period in 2025, when 18,527 electric cars were registered.

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Overall, the number of cars registered in July rose by 9% when compared to the same month last year.

The picture for the year to date is similar, with new car sales rising by 5% compared to the same period in 2025.

“The highlight of the market is clearly the performance of battery electric vehicle sales (BEVs),” said Simi director general Brian Cooke, adding that BEVs have overtaken hybrid engine types in popularity so this year and now account for 26% of Ireland’s new car market.

“This increase in BEV sales would not have been achieved without government supports,” Cooke said, pointing in particular to the new pilot scrappage scheme, which was introduced in July.

“The record increase in EV sales is proof that incentives work, not just in urban areas, but also for rural motorists who received the majority of scrappage grants.”