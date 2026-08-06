Over 70 homes in Waterford housing estate to lose water supply upkeep after fee hike row

SOME 74 HOUSEHOLDS operating from a private well in a Co Waterford town have been told their water management company is withdrawing its services, following a dispute over increased water charges.

Talks fell through with residents in Woodlands Estate in Portlaw after the company looked to raise yearly fees from €250 to €425.

Locals objected and, after multiple meetings failed to find a solution, maintenance firm Campion has now told residents in recent days that it will cease work in Woodlands from 14 August.

It means that in nine days the estate’s water supply will no longer be monitored and may be placed on a precautionary boil notice.

Unlike in cities and large towns, water is supplied in many of Ireland’s rural areas by private connections. Some of these are being gradually brought into the public system, but the works can take several years.

Uisce Éireann estimates there are more than 500 private developer-led sites that have been flagged for upgrades and public connections.

Campion director Martin Campion told The Journal that inflation in the wider sector has seen his costs almost triple over the past five years, costing his company “€25,000-a-year” to maintain Woodlands Estate’s water supply.

“I have been trying my best but I’ve been losing money there for the last five years. How can I take an offer when the sums don’t add up?,” Campion said.

Residents have argued that they fear charges could keep rising, as fees started out at roughly €50 when the first homes were built in the early 2000s.

The homes were built by local builder and farmer James Foran, who has maintained ownership of the private well supplying the estate. Waterford City and County Council took charge of other services in the estate such as roads and streetlights in 2013.

Uisce Éireann urged to intervene

Politicians in Waterford have urged the developer to provide management of the supply in the interim.

Sinn Féin TD Conor McGuinness said that residents must have their right to a safe and adequate water supply upheld.

“Households are now facing uncertainty about the continuity of their water supply and the continued monitoring of water quality. That is completely unacceptable,” McGuinness said.

Local councillors have also called on Uisce Éireann to immediately connect the estate to the public water mains – something long sought by several residents.

Last month, Uisce Éireann confirmed plans to connect Woodlands, but this is expected to be some years away.

In a statement to The Journal, Uisce Éireann said that an assessment on those plans has taken place but that a timeline for completion may not be provided until later this year.

“The initial assessment of the Woodlands estate has been completed. A positive outcome is that the estate can be connected to the public water supply. We intend to have the detailed design and delivery programme finalised later this year,” Uisce Éireann said, adding:

Existing operation and maintenance arrangements for all Developer Provided Infrastructure will remain in place until Uisce Éireann can implement the resolution.

Waterford City and County Council told The Journal that the maintenance of the water supply in Woodlands Estate was not its responsibility.

“It is the responsibility of the developer to manage and maintain the water supply and to ensure it is wholesome and clean and fit for human consumption,” the council said.

Foran was also contacted by The Journal and did not respond in time for publication.

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Letter received this week

In the letter sent by Campion and received by residents on Tuesday, seen by The Journal, the company outlined its plan to cease services in the area.

The Thurles-based company has been managing the local water supply for more than 20 years.

“This decision has not been made lightly, considering the number of years Martin Campion has provided servicing and maintaining the water system onsite,” the letter to households read.

Campion's letter to homeowners this week

“However, after numerous meetings with the Woodland Residents Committee, we were unable to reach a mutual agreement on service charges going forward and the costs associated with keeping the water supply onsite to such a high quality.

“As such, we feel we are left with no option but to cease all services to the water supply onsite.”

Any residents who had already paid for beyond August of this year would receive a refund for the remaining months, the Campion letter added.

Water charge increase

Last January, the company announced a new levy of €425.63 for the year – a 70% increase on the previous rate of €249.70.

Residents who spoke to The Journal on condition of anonymity outlined that many households continued paying the old charge – roughly €20 a month – until agreement could be struck on a new rate.

However, talks fell through between Campion and the Woodlands residents’ association despite several meetings held in Portlaw, in Thurles and remotely.

Campion told The Journal that he would be losing money for the “next year and a half” if Uisce Éireann takes over the estate supply on time.

“There’s people there that can’t afford to pay for this but they’re paying a few bob, and there are others who aren’t paying their bills,” Campion said.

Pointing to increased costs for insulation and electricity, Campion said: “The boys think I shouldn’t raise my prices but for the love of god I have to run a business.”

Residents have argued that they can’t keep pace with the rising charges.

There are also a small number of residents who had refused to pay their water bills on what was described to The Journal as a ‘point of principle’, with some arguing that the estate’s water supply should have been taken over by the local council when the wider estate was taken in charge in 2013.

This came at a time when nationwide protests were taking place over the formation of Irish Water, now Uisce Éireann, which began taking responsibility for council infrastructure amid now-scrapped plans to charge households for water use.

Local political reaction

Local councillor Declan Clune said that the recent annual increase had “really galled” residents.

“There are residents that have never missed their payment and unfortunately there are some that haven’t paid, same as anywhere, but there are payment plans available,” the independent said. “Overall the residents just want fairness.”

Clune said regular testing by authorities has shown the water to be of good quality.

He added that the developer, Foran, has to find a contractor in the meantime to ensure the estate does not lose maintenance of its two-decade-old infrastructure.

Sinn Féin councillor Catherine Burke said that residents are “extremely anxious” over this week’s development, as she urged for there to be “no interruption to the water supply and no gap in the monitoring of water quality”.