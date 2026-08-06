Evening Wrap

The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

4.56pm, 6 Aug 2026
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EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #BRENDA FRICKER: The funeral of Oscar-winning Irish actress Brenda Fricker has taken place in The Liberties in Dublin. 

2. #US COURTS: The family of Irish fashion designer Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra, who died on a yacht in Montauk in New York a year ago, have launched a lawsuit against the boat’s owner.

3. #UKRAINE: Applications opened this week for Ukrainians who wish to apply to remain in State accommodation.

4. #GAZA: Unicef has reported that at least 300 children have been killed in Gaza since a ceasefire was announced in October 2025.

5. #WEXFORD: Gardaí are appealing for information following a report of criminal damage at the historic Monachán graveyard in Taghmon, Co Wexford.

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