Sign in. It’s quick, free and it’s up to you.
An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
Sign in. It’s quick, free and it’s up to you.
An account is an optional way to support the work we do. Find out more.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #BRENDA FRICKER: The funeral of Oscar-winning Irish actress Brenda Fricker has taken place in The Liberties in Dublin.
2. #US COURTS: The family of Irish fashion designer Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra, who died on a yacht in Montauk in New York a year ago, have launched a lawsuit against the boat’s owner.
3. #UKRAINE: Applications opened this week for Ukrainians who wish to apply to remain in State accommodation.
4. #GAZA: Unicef has reported that at least 300 children have been killed in Gaza since a ceasefire was announced in October 2025.
5. #WEXFORD: Gardaí are appealing for information following a report of criminal damage at the historic Monachán graveyard in Taghmon, Co Wexford.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
have your say