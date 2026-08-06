At least 300 children reportedly killed in Gaza since ceasefire began last year

UNICEF HAS REPORTED that at least 300 children have been killed in Gaza since a ceasefire was announced in October 2025.

They say that this amounts to an average of one child every day being killed, despite an agreement for the suspension of military operations and the full entry of humanitarian aid and relief almost 10 months ago.

Unicef regional director for the Middle East and North Africa, Edouard Beigbeder said “A ceasefire that leaves an average of one child dead each and every day is failing children.

“With hundreds more children injured, many severely, children in Gaza are still waiting for the end to the violence they were promised.”

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Families are now crowded into roughly a third of the Gaza Strip, sheltering in unsafe conditions among destroyed buildings, rubble and accumulated solid waste. Children are facing acute malnutrition, disease, unsafe water and damaged sanitation systems, the charity outlined.

Unicef is calling on all parties to comply with their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian and human rights law.

Meanwhile, Israel’s military chief on Wednesday said its forces would keep operating “proactively” in Gaza, vowing to “continue to pursue those responsible” for Hamas’s 7 October attack that triggered the war.

“In the Gaza Strip, we have struck Hamas, significantly weakened it, and fundamentally changed the security reality,” Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said while visiting troops in Gaza, according to a military statement.

“The IDF will continue to operate proactively and according to the principle we established – to remove threats and, in every situation, protect the communities and their residents and safeguard their security.”

Additional reporting by AFP