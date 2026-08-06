Applications open for Ukrainians to remain in State accommodation as contracts get phased out

APPLICATIONS OPENED THIS week for Ukrainians who wish to apply to remain in State accommodation.

It comes as contracts for almost 90 hotels are due to expire between now and the end of October.

The government announced last year that State accommodation for Ukrainians was set to wind up from this year.

Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan said the government believes “it’s only fair” that people who are working and who are being provided for through free State accommodation over four years should now provide for their own accommodation.

The government has listed nearly 90 hotels, guesthouses and holiday parks, which will have their contracts wound up.

It includes five properties in Dublin, 19 in Kerry, six in Cork and eight in Donegal.

The move is likely to impact around 16,000 Ukrainians staying in state-provided accommodation, with the Department of Justice contacting thousands of Ukrainians to inform them that their arrangements would end in October.

The minister stated previously that people with vulnerabilities or particular family circumstances will be able to apply to continue living in state-provided accommodation.

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This accounts for about 5,000 people.

Of the other 11,000, O’Callaghan said many of them are working and will be able to seek accommodation, either through friends or on the market.

The application process for those who wish to make their case to remain opened on Tuesday.

All those residing in accommodation centres will need to complete an online application form if they are seeking continued state support, with the application process closing in September.

The government website states that applicants must apply for ongoing accommodation in Ireland, regardless of what date their centre is closing.

It also states that if successful in being granted leave to remain in state-provided accommodation it “will most likely be in a different location and setting and will be provided to those who are deemed eligible and according to prioritised need”.

The government says these centres will be in various locations around the country, and in line with existing policy, refusing the accommodation offered will lead to a removal from the system, with no further offers of accommodation being made.

As of 2 July, 53 accommodation contracts had come to an end, the Department of Justice said.