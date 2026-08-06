Firefighters to remain at scrapyard blaze 'for the foreseeable future'

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LAST UPDATE | 16 hrs ago
FIVE FIRE ENGINES were deployed to tackle a fire at a scrapyard in north Co Dublin today.
Dublin Fire Brigade, along with the Meath and Dublin Airport fire services were all involved in fighting the fire.
Two water tankers and a foam unit were also dispatched to the car scrapyard in Wimbletown, Ballyboughal.
Smoke from the fire at the Scrapmycar yard could be seen from about 20 kilometres away in Dublin city centre this afternoon.
“Firefighters are already on scene dealing with the fire,” the fire brigade said in posts on social media this afternoon.
The fire brigade had advised people affected by the smoke to close all windows and doors as a precaution.
“This will be a protracted incident and we expect to be on scene for the foreseeable future,” Dublin Fire Brigade said.
In an update tonight, Dublin Fire Brigade said fire fighting operations were continuing, but that the incident would be “scaled back shortly”.
“Specialised vehicles are expected to stay on scene for the foreseeable future,” it said.
Roads in the area remain closed.
Local independent councillor Cathal Boland said he saw the fire from Ballyboughal, not long after it started.
“The smoke that was going up was incredible,” he told The Journal.
He said he went to track down the source of the smoke and ended up helping to divert traffic, which has been sent along a nearby country road to avoid the area.
He said it was “not a major traffic problem,” though. He also thanked a passing crew of construction workers who gave him some cones to help manage the traffic.
Boland said a lot of the smoke had blown away by the early evening and that the fire appeared to have been brought under some level of control.
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