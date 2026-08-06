GOOD MORNING.

Here’s the news to know as you start your day.

Data centres

1. A draft version of the government’s recent data centre report included several key aspects which questioned continued investment in the sector but were later cut from the final version released to the public.

Locked out

2. Just 20 properties were available to rent within Housing Assistance Payment limits across 16 areas surveyed in June, with 17 of them located in Dublin.

Middle East

3. Iran and Oman have agreed a route for ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz and were finalising arrangements for jointly managing the strategic waterway, even as fresh security incidents highlighted continued risks for regional shipping.

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Brenda Fricker

4. The funeral of Oscar-winning actress Brenda Fricker is to be held in a Dublin church this morning.

Water supply

5. Some 74 households operating from a private well in a Co Waterford town have been told their water management company is withdrawing its services, following a dispute over increased water charges.

Cork

6. A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a van in Dunmanway, Co Cork, on Wednesday afternoon.

Greece

7. A man accused of killing a Scottish aid worker and disposing of her body in a suitcase is expected to return to court in Athens today.

Ukraine

8. Russia shot down 605 Ukrainian drones during the night over its territory and the annexed Crimean Peninsula, the defence ministry said Thursday.

Fifa

9. Fifa’s secretary general and members of the Fifa management board apologised for the governing body’s handling of a now shelved proposal to open the World Cup to private investment. The board also “reaffirmed their full support” for Gianni Infantino as Fifa president.