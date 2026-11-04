A stock image of an armed and unarmed uniform garda. Alamy Stock Photo
Linden Court

Gardaí investigate as man taken to hospital following Limerick city stabbing

The incident happened shortly before 7pm on the southside of Limerick city.
11.15am, 4 Nov 2026
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A MAN WAS taken to hospital on Tuesday evening after he was stabbed in an incident in Limerick city. 

The man, who is in his 30s, was attacked in the Linden Court area of the city a short distance from Roxboro Road Garda Station and overlooking the local bus depot. 

Armed gardaí along with uniformed gardaí and detectives from the local crime office responded to the call. 

Sources said investigators are looking to speak to a lone male suspect who was seen running from the scene. No arrests have been made. 

A garda spokeswoman said that the man suffered non-life threatening injuries in the incident shortly before 7pm and was treated for his injuries in hospital. 

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