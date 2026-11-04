One of the guns seized Garda Press Office
Dublin

Man arrested after gardaí seize firearms and €2.5m worth of cocaine

Two men in their 30s and a woman in her 20s were also arrested during Monday’s operation.
10.12am, 4 Nov 2026
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A MAN HAS been arrested in connection with the seizure of three firearms and  ammunition in Dublin earlier this week.

Some €2.5 million worth of cocaine was also seized by gardaí in the north inner city on Monday.

The man, who is in his 20s, is currently detained at a garda station in the Dublin region under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

Firearm 1 Another one of the guns seized Garda Press Office Garda Press Office

Two men in their 30s and a woman in her 20s were also arrested during Monday’s operation.

The woman and one of those men have now been released from custody. The other man (30s) remains in custody.

Gardaí say a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

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