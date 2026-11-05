Upper primary, post-primary and special schools to provide free period products to students

A SCHEME TO provide free period products to school students is set to be expanded to upper primary, post-primary and special schools.

In September, education minister Hildegarde Naughton announced a new grant scheme to support the provision of free period products to 101 schools in the Deis Plus scheme for the current 2026/2027 school year.

The Deis Plus Scheme announced in March included an allocation of €100,000 to provide free period products to the Deis schools participating in the scheme.

Funding allocations are calculated based on the number of students in each school who, based on age, are likely to have started their period.

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A department spokesperson said it was part of a move to “ensure that no student is held back due to period poverty”.

Naughton is expected to announce that the scheme will be expanded to all upper primary, post-primary and special schools participating in the free education scheme from the 2027/28 school year.

Schools will receive annual grant funding from the department to provide free period products for students who may need them during the school day.

The scheme follows consultation with students, teachers and school leaders, who expressed strong support for the provision of free period products in schools and highlighted concerns about rising costs and the impact of period poverty.

Students in the consultation emphasised the importance of being able to access period products discreetly, easily and without stigma while at school.

A department spokesperson added that the scheme is designed to support student wellbeing, inclusion and participation, while helping schools respond to the practical needs of young people.