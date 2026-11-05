Here’s your essential sports TV guide for the weekend

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Ireland begin their Nations Championship November campaign on Friday night, when Felipe Contepomi’s Argentina visit Dublin. Cavan champions Gowna face Crossmaglen Rangers of Armagh in an Ulster Senior Football Championship quarter-final on Saturday, while Manchester United and Liverpool are each in action in the Premier League on Sunday. Plus, Waterford FC and Derry City seek Cup glory at the Aviva.
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