Teenager charged with murder of Limerick man (38) in Dublin

AN 18-YEAR-OLD MAN has been remanded in custody, charged with the murder of a Limerick grandfather in Dublin last month.

Jamie Bailey (38), originally from Rossa Avenue, Mulgrave Street in Limerick city, was stabbed to death in the early hours of Sunday, 18 October.

Mr Bailey was found with serious injuries on a footpath on Blackhorse Avenue, Dublin 7, and was taken to the Mater hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Jaden Connell appeared before Judge Michèle Finan at the evening sitting of Dublin District Court on Friday.

Mr Connell, of Belcamp Gardens, Dublin 17, was charged with the murder of Mr Bailey contrary to common law.

Bridewell Detective Garda Michael Lennon told the judge that the teenager “made no reply” when charged at 4pm.

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Solicitor Conor Crean said his firm usually acted for the accused, but he could not take an active part in the proceedings due to the ongoing legal aid dispute with the Minister for Justice.

“It is not a position we take lightly; regretfully, we are not acting today,” he told the court.

The judge thanked him for the courtesy of stating his position, then turned to the accused to explain that the District Court does not have jurisdiction to consider bail in a murder charge, which requires an application to the High Court.

He was automatically remanded in prison.

Dressed in a black puffer jacket and dark pants, Mr Connell said, “Yeah, I understand, yeah”.

He has yet to indicate a plea and will appear at Cloverhill District Court on Friday.

The teen replied, “No,” when asked if he had any mental health problems or anything else that needed to be noted. He answered, “That’s okay” and was led from the court.

The young man then gave a thumbs-up to a woman in the public gallery, who told him, “I love you, it’s alright.”