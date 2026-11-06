Newshound Quiz

The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

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4.30pm, 6 Nov 2026
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SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.

Is nothing sacred any more? Supermarket fridges hit by cyberattacks. French blood banks too. Planes targeted with bomb hoaxes, and now Irish media outlets.

Personally, I’d quite like a slow news day.

Can we at least get through the newshound quiz without having to evacuate? Let’s see how closely you’ve been following it all.

An Aer Lingus flight from Dublin was diverted to a French military air base after a bomb threat on Thursday. Where was it originally heading?
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Paris
Rome

Milan
Prague
RTÉ, Virgin Media and Bauer (the parent company of Newstalk and Today FM) all received host bomb threats. One of those broadcasters, following through on security protocols, made the decision to stay on air. Which one?
RTÉ
RTÉ
Virgin Media

Newstalk
Today FM
Garth Brooks announced 10 Irish concerts for next summer. Which city ISN’T on the schedule?
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Galway
Kilkenny

Limerick
Waterford
James Talarico helped deliver a major breakthrough for the Democrats in this week’s US midterms. In which state did he win a Senate seat?
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North Carolina
Kansas

Texas
South Carolina
It was announced this week that Colm Meaney, Aidan Gillen and Brian Gleeson are lined up for a film about the rise of which Irish company?
Dunnes Stores
Boyle Sports

Paddy Power
Ryanair
Which Irish billionaire reportedly spent $33 million opposing a proposed wealth tax in California?
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Patrick Collison
John Armitage

Eugene Murtagh
Denis O'Brien
Bob Dylan visited Pope Leo at the Vatican this week. What did he give him?
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A signed harmonica
His autobiography

His vinyl copy of Blonde on Blonde
A handwritten poem
Which programme remained Ireland’s most listened-to radio show in this week’s JNLR figures?
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Today with David McCullagh
Liveline

Morning Ireland
The Brendan O'Connor Show
Dublin’s Dead Zoo could remain closed until the early 2030s. How much has already been spent on the redevelopment project, despite no final budget being agreed?
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€1.2 million
€1.9 million

€2.7 million
€3.6 million
Michael Murphy announced his retirement from inter-county football this week. But it wasn’t his first farewell - when did he originally retire from inter-county football?
2021
2022

2023
2024
Answer all the questions to see your result!
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