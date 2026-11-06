The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

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SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.
Is nothing sacred any more? Supermarket fridges hit by cyberattacks. French blood banks too. Planes targeted with bomb hoaxes, and now Irish media outlets.
Personally, I’d quite like a slow news day.
Can we at least get through the newshound quiz without having to evacuate? Let’s see how closely you’ve been following it all.
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