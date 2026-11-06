EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #BOMB THREAT: Taoiseach Micheál Martin pledged to identify and hold accountable those responsible for bomb threats that have disrupted Irish broadcasters and European air travel.

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2. #AER LINGUS: Irish pilots defended the conduct of captain and crew on the flight bound for Rome yesterday that unexpectedly had to land in Northern France following bomb threats.

3. #CARRIE MULLANE: The PSNI said establishing the movements of a campervan and boat may provide “crucial clues” in the investigation into the disappearance and suspected murder of a Limerick woman.

4. #SARAH MONTGOMERY: A man who beat to death heavily pregnant mother-of-two Sarah Montgomery in her flat in Co Down has been jailed for a minimum of 20 years for murder and child destruction.

5. #RUSSELL BRAND: The former comedian spent his first night in a cell ahead of a potentially years-long imprisonment, after he was convicted of raping one of his fans and sexually assaulting three women during his showbiz heyday.