THE PSNI HAS said that establishing the movements of a campervan and boat may provide “crucial clues” in the investigation into the disappearance and suspected murder of a Limerick woman.

Carrie Mullane, also known as Carrie Noonan, travelled to Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, on 10 October but has not been seen in a number of weeks.

Concern for her welfare was reported to the PSNI by An Garda Síochána on 29 October.

Carrie Mullane (Noonan)

The PSNI has been searching for her since, but has not yet established her whereabouts or her welfare despite these intensive efforts.

Carrie is a mother of four and the PSNI believes it “very likely” that she came to harm shortly after her arrival in Northern Ireland.

She was last seen on 10 October, after travelling to Enniskillen with a man known to her.

The last confirmed sighting of Carrie was when she travelled by taxi from Enniskillen bus station on Wellington Road to Trasna Park at around 9pm on that Saturday night.

From this point on, her movements are unknown.

In a statement today, the PSNI said it now believes that establishing the movements of a campervan and boat may provide “crucial clues as to her whereabouts and provide a clearer picture of what has happened to her”.

The campervan viewed from the front

Detective Superintendent Richard Thornton, from the PSNI’s serious crime branch, remarked that Carrie is a “much loved mother, sister and friend and is greatly missed by everyone who knows and loves her”.

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He said the force is releasing images of a boat and a campervan that are believed to be linked to Carrie’s disappearance and suspected murder.

Thornton added that “establishing the movements of these could yield vital evidence in the search for Carrie”.

He has appealed to anyone who may have sighted either the boat or the campervan between the late hours of 10 October and 1 November, or who may have captured any relevant dashcam, doorbell or any other kind of footage.

The campervan viewed from the rear

Thornton also made a particular appeal to boat owners on Upper Lough Erne who may have seen the boat on the lough in between these dates.

“Any piece of information, no matter how small or insignificant you may think it to be, could prove key in bringing Carrie home and providing answers for her loved ones,” said Thornton.

He added that as the investigation progresses, the PSNI continues to explore a number of lines of enquiry and “keep an open mind with regards to the circumstances”.

The boat the PSNI is appealing for information over

Meanwhile, Thornton said the PSNI is “incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support shown by the community” but has asked for the public to “refrain from speculation, particularly online, while our enquiries continue”.

He said the PSNI has a large team of detectives working on the case and that the PSNI is “committed to continuing our search for Carrie for as long as it takes”.

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference number 272 of 29/10/26.

Photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage, can be shared with the PSNI through the Major Incident Public Portal at mipp.police.uk

Crimestoppers, which is an independent charity, can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org/