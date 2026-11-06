Artwork for the 25th anniversary 'Britney' album Britney Spears
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Britney Spears includes five previously unreleased songs on new 25th anniversary album

One of the five songs was co-written with Justin Timberlake, her then-partner.
3.29pm, 6 Nov 2026
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BRITNEY SPEARS HAS included five previously unreleased songs on a 25th anniversary edition album.

The 2001 album ‘Britney’ was released this day 25 years ago and topped charts around the world.

The album marked something of a departure for Spears, with more mature themes explored in the songs.

It included hits like I’m a Slave 4 U, I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll, and Overprotected.

The 25th anniversary edition includes five unheard songs, including one called She’ll Never Be Me, which was co-written with her then-partner Justin Timberlake.

This song was released last month in anticipation of the new anniversary album.

BritneySpearsVEVO / YouTube

Timberlake and Spears were a couple between 1999 and 2002.

The other previously unheard songs included on the anniversary album are Am I a Sinner, When I Say So, Right Now (Taste the Victory), and My Big Secret.

BritneySpearsVEVO / YouTube

There are also remixes of Overprotected and Boys on the new album.

Spears had phenomenal early music success in the late 1990s with hits like …Baby One More Time but has largely stepped back from music in recent years.

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Her last full album was Glory in 2016 and her last new single was 2023’s Mind Your Business with will.i.am.

Spears’s rise to fame coincided with an aggressive paparazzi culture and following a public breakdown in 2007, she was placed under the conservatorship of her father Jamie Spears.

Her father controlled her money and her personal life, even as she continued to perform high-profile concerts.

The conservatorship was dissolved by a Los Angeles court in 2021, after a groundswell of public support to “Free Britney.”

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