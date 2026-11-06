Ray McAdam elected to Seán Kyne's seat in the Seanad

FORMER LORD MAYOR of Dublin Ray McAdam has been elected to the Seanad.

The Fine Gael councillor’s election comes after his unsuccessful Dáil bid in May’s Dublin Central byelection. The Social Democrats’ candidate Daniel Ennis secured the seat vacated by Paschal Donohoe.

Now, McAdam leaves behind Dublin City Council to fill his party colleague Seán Kyne’s seat in the Seanad, which emptied upon Kyne’s successful election to the Dáil in the Galway West byelection.

Only members of the Oireachtas were eligible to vote in the Seanad byelection. Fine Gael had selected McAdam to contest the seat.

First elected to the city council in 2009, McAdam has succeeded in retaining his spot on the council in all subsequent local elections. He was the lord mayor of Dublin from 2025 to earlier this year, when he was replaced by Fianna Fáil’s Daryl Barron.

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McAdam said he is “deeply honoured” to have been elected to Seanad Éireann and thanked his nominating bodies, colleagues and his family for their support.

“Election to the Oireachtas is an enormous privilege and responsibility,” he said. “I intend to repay that trust through hard work, practical action and a determination to make a real difference.”

His priorities are delivering more affordable housing, easing household costs and making communities safer, he said.

“I want an Ireland where more people can own their own home, build financial security and share in the prosperity they help create.”

Tánaiste Simon Harris congratulated McAdam, whose election precedes the party’s Ard Fheis in Cork this weekend.

“Throughout his political career, Ray has proven himself to be a person of decency, hard work and public service,” Harris said.