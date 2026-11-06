Man jailed for 20 years for murder of heavily pregnant mother-of-two Sarah Montgomery in Co Down

A MAN WHO beat to death heavily pregnant mother-of-two Sarah Montgomery in her flat in Co Down has been jailed for a minimum of 20 years for murder and child destruction.

Zak Hughes (29), from Ardglen Place in Belfast, pleaded guilty earlier this year to the murder of Ms Montgomery (27) in June 2025.

He was the father of Ms Montgomery’s two young girls and the unborn child who died in the attack.

Hughes also pleaded guilty to the murder of the unborn boy. Ms Montgomery was 32 weeks pregnant when she was killed.

The defendant was given a 20-year tariff for murder and a concurrent 20-year prison term for child destruction.

Standing in the dock wearing a white T-shirt and black glasses, Hughes showed no emotion as sentence was passed at Belfast Crown Court.

Judge Madam Justice McBride told the defendant: “You are guilty of the brutal, completely unjustified murder of a defenceless, heavily pregnant mother.

“When she confronted you with your lies and deception you relentlessly and savagely beat her to death. When she screamed out for mercy, you continued to strike her at least 59 times until you killed her and her unborn child.”

The judge said the public had been rightly outraged at the murder.

“Yet another femicide in a long line of femicides committed in this jurisdiction, your conduct has rightly invoked the abhorrence of right-thinking people,” she added.

“Sarah is not just a statistic. Everyone who knew Sarah spoke loudly of their love and support for her, and the depth of friendship that they shared with her.

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“She was a much-loved 27-year-old mother of two young children, a devoted sister, a granddaughter, and a great-niece who brought much joy and happiness. Your actions have caused much serious harm and loss.”

The judge said Ms Montgomery’s children now had to “live with the devastating impact of losing their mother, knowing that their mother was murdered by you, their own father”.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Jennifer Stevenson spoke outside court alongside members of Ms Montgomery family, including her grandfather, Arthur Arbuckle.

She said: “Sarah Montgomery was the loving mother of two young children and was 32 weeks pregnant with her third child when she was murdered in her Donaghadee home on Friday, 27 June 2025.

“She was found unresponsive the following day and sadly pronounced dead at the scene. This young woman had been subjected to a sustained and brutal assault.

“Sarah, who was just 27 years old, had everything to live for. Much loved, she was at the heart of a caring family whose lives will never be the same again.

“Friends, neighbours and an entire community have all been touched by loss, sadness and shock.

“The brutality of the defendant’s actions was matched by his deceit.

“After fatally assaulting Sarah, Hughes stopped at a shopping centre, where he bought new clothes and shoes before changing in public toilets.

“He then made another stop to dispose of evidence, along with Sarah’s mobile phone and her house keys, before returning home.

“Despite his initial denial, thanks to our investigation, in which we worked closely with our colleagues in the Public Prosecution Service, Hughes finally admitted his guilt.

“Today, Zak Hughes has been held accountable, and will now face the consequences of his actions.

“At the same time, a loving family have been left with unimaginable, endless heartache.”