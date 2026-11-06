PREFERRED PIZZA TOPPINGS have long been a source of debate.

And when it comes to pineapple in particular, the story of an Italian chef working in a restaurant in Brisbane, Australia, has made international headlines in recent days.

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While working at the now-closed La Costa restaurant, chef Davide Tamburella refused to put ham and pineapple on an order (commonly known as a Hawaiian pizza) – describing it as “an insult” to his culture.

A ruling by Australia’s Fair Work Commission stated that this was the third time in four years that Tamburella had refused to use fruit as a pizza topping.

While it may not be to everyone’s taste, the continued existence of Hawaiian pizza on menus and frozen aisle shelves would suggest that there are more fans of pineapple than some might think.

So, tell us your thoughts: Does pineapple belong on pizza?

