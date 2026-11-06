Teenager injured and another arrested after shooting incident in Ballinasloe

A TEENAGER HAS been hospitalised after a shooting incident in Ballinasloe, Co Galway.

Gardaí arrested a man in his late teens after a shot was fired at around 2am this morning.

The incident happened in a green area of Curragh Park estate.

The teenager who was hospitalised is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

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An Incident Room has been established at Ballinasloe Garda Station and a Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone who was in the area at the Curragh Park between midnight and 3am and may have dash-cam, CCTV or other footage, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballinasloe Garda Station on 090 063 1890, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Gardaí carried out a number of searches of properties in Ballinasloe and Athlone yesterday and seized a vehicle, as well as a number of electronic devices.

In Athlone, another man who is in his late teens is currently detained at a station.

A man in his 20s was arrested in Athlone on foot of outstanding bench warrants.