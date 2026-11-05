'You f***ed it': Russell Brand's barrister insults journalist behind 2023 report outside court

RUSSELL BRAND’S BARRISTER insulted a journalist involved in a 2023 report on the former comedian outside court today.

Brand was today found guilty at Southwark Crown Court of raping a young fan he had met after one of his shows and of sexually assaulting three other women.

The Metropolitan Police began investigating Brand after allegations were reported by Channel 4′s Dispatches, The Times and The Sunday Times in September 2023.

Officers were subsequently contacted by a number of women who were not known to each other.

Sunday Times journalist Rosamund Urwin was one of the reporters involved in the 2023 report and UK media has reported that outside court today, Brand’s barrister Ian Winter KC told Urwin: “You fucked it.”

According to LBC, Winter said to Urwin: “I hope you are pleased with yourself.”

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She is said to have replied: “I’m pleased justice has been done.”

Winter is said to have then responded: “Well, it wasn’t. You fucked it.”

Other outlets reported that Winter told Urwin: “Are you happy now? You fucked it.”

During the closing speech in the trial, Winter had accused journalists of “poisoning the well” of evidence in the case.

Winter also claimed that the conduct of those involved in the 2023 reports on Brand was “unlawful and criminal”.

Meanwhile, Brand has been remanded in custody until his sentencing on Monday and faces the prospect of a lengthy prison term.

The Met has also confirmed investigations are ongoing into two allegations of rape made against Brand.