Child's €20k medical device stolen from car outside Temple Street hospital

A MAN HAS been arrested after a medical device that allows a four-year-old girl to communicate with others was stolen from a car outside Children’s Health Ireland Temple Street Hospital in Dublin on Wednesday.

Gardaí have issued an appeal for anyone with information to help return the device to the girl and her family.

A Samsung tablet was also stolen from the car during Wednesday’s theft.

“It is vital that this device is returned to the child,” a garda spokesperson said, explaining that it is the “only method of communication” for the young girl.

According to gardaí, the Tobii Dynavox Eye Gaze AAC device is valued at between €15,000 – €20,000.

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It allows people with certain conditions to communicate by tracking eye movement.

File photo of the medical device Tobii Dynavox Tobii Dynavox

In a statement released on Thursday, gardaí appealed for help in tracing the device.

“Gardaí are appealing for assistance in locating this Tobii Dynavox Eye Gaze AAC device, which was stolen from a car parked on Temple Street, yesterday 4th November 2026,” the spokesperson outlined.

“Anyone with information can contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600.

“A suspect has been arrested and is currently detained in relation to this investigation.”