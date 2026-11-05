EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #BOMB HOAXES: A Dublin-Rome flight was diverted and Cork Airport received a bomb threat amid the latest hoax alerts affecting European flights.

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2. #RUSSELL BRAND: The trial of the comedian ended with him being found guilty of raping a young fan he met after one of his Hammersmith Apollo shows in 2009.

3. #PUBLIC SECTOR WORKERS: Rallies will be held in eight locations across Ireland next Thursday as public sector workers prepare for a second nationwide strike over pay.

4. #ENOCH BURKE: The High Court has asked Enoch Burke to identify the owner of a car used to bring him to Wilson’s Hospital School, as it considers whether the vehicle should be seized.

5. #FRIENDS IN FIVE PLACES: Garth Brooks announced his return to Ireland for 10 concerts next summer. Dublin is noticeably absent from the tour schedule as many of Ireland’s other cities are to get their taste of the US country music titan.