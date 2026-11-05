Pedestrian in his 80s seriously injured after being struck by car in Stillorgan

A MAN IN his 80s has been seriously injured after he was struck by a car in Dublin.

The pedestrian was struck this morning shortly after 7.05am on the N11 Stillorgan, between the junctions of Mount Merrion Avenue and Priory Drive, Dublin.

The man in his 80s was taken to St Vincent’s University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

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The road was closed for a period but has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Road users who have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling on the N11 Stillorgan, between the junctions of Mount Merrion Avenue and Priory Drive, between 7am and 7.20am are asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blackrock garda station on (01) 666 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.