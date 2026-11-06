Witness in 'total shock' after seeing Scarlett Faulkner's head struck at side of road, court hears

A WITNESS AT a murder trial has said she was left in “total shock” after seeing a female at the side of the road holding a metal bar and striking down with force on Scarlett Faulkner’s head six or more times.

Trudy Doyle told prosecution counsel Seoirse Ó Dúnlaing that the car windows were closed and music was playing, but she still heard the impact of the “rapid” blows.

She said she noticed other people standing looking at their mobile phones who were “totally not engaged” and were not trying to help.

She said they seemed “nonchalant”, while the witness and her sister, Claire O’Byrne, were so shocked they were unable to speak.

O’Byrne told Ó Dúnlaing that she was driving the car with the previous witness in the passenger seat as they pulled up to the Birdhill roundabout off the M7 motorway in Tipperary.

She said she initially thought she saw an animal on the ground but then saw Ms Faulkner’s feet, tracksuit bottoms and blonde hair. She saw another female striking “down directly to the head” of Ms Faulkner, who did not move or try to defend herself.

She also saw two boys aged 11 or 12 who were watching from an embankment on the hard shoulder. She said she was “quite shocked” at the violence and that those involved had “no regard for who was around or who was watching”.

Gerard Coonan told Ó Dúnlaing that he was driving along when he noticed a van and a people carrier ahead of him “hopping off one another”.

The vehicles stopped at the Birdhill roundabout and Coonan saw a man holding an axe with both hands and “pretending to swipe” at people, to frighten them away.

A little further along, he saw three females who seemed to be “running away from the situation”.

One of the females jumped onto a car that was attempting to do a U-turn in the road. Coonan said he saw a space and “just got out of the situation as quickly as I could”.

Advanced paramedic Frank Malone said he attended to Ms Faulkner on the side of the road. She was lying on her back with blood on her face and forehead, he said.

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Dr Shalen Maharaj, a trauma specialist at University Hospital Limerick, happened to be on the scene and told Malone that Ms Faulkner was breathing but had a significant head injury.

The paramedic could hear Ms Faulkner moaning, but she did not communicate at any point.

A number of people helped to lift Ms Faulkner to a stretcher and into the back of an ambulance where Dr Maharaj continued to treat her and administered pain relief medication.

About 10 minutes later, a Coast Guard helicopter arrived and airlifted Ms Faulkner to University Hospital in Limerick.

Edward O’Mahony BL, prosecuting, read Dr Maharaj’s statement to the jury. Dr Maharaj detailed his attempts to deal with Ms Faulkner’s traumatic head injury.

He said it was obvious that all injuries were pinpointed in one location to the lower back part of her head on the left side.

He also concluded that Ms Faulkner was “likely hit while walking away or on the ground”.

Ms Faulkner died on 13 April last, three weeks after the assault at Birdhill, Co Tipperary on 21 March 2026.

A 17-year-old girl and a 41-year-old woman are on trial accused of her murder. In his opening speech earlier this week, Ó Dúnlaing told the jury that the motive for the attack was that Ms Faulkner was in a relationship with the older accused’s ex-husband.

The 17-year-old accused has pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to manslaughter.

The older accused pleaded not guilty to murder. She also pleaded not guilty to burglary, entering a building as a trespasser and causing criminal damage at an address in Co Tipperary, on 20 March.

She pleaded not guilty to a further charge of burglary and committing assault causing harm, at an address in Limerick on 21 March.

The trial continues before Mr Justice Naidoo and a jury of eight men and four women.