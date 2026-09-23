Taylor Swift is doing that thing again: releasing another version of her album

TAYLOR SWIFT HAS announced she is dropping four new songs this week as part of the deluxe version of her most recent album The Life of a Showgirl.

Before the album was released, Swift said the album would have 12 tracks, with no thirteenth track and no other songs coming.

The day after its release, however, she announced four limited-edition CDs featuring additional versions of songs from the album and a songwriting voice memo.

Swift has form for expanding albums after release: in 2022, she added seven tracks to Midnights three hours after it came out, while in 2024 she expanded The Tortured Poets Department to 31 tracks just two hours after its release.

Swift released Showgirl last October, and it became the global best-selling album of 2025.

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Swift worked with her long-time collaborators Max Martin and Shellback on the album.

She made the announcement on her Instagram on Wednesday afternoon and said the new tracks came about after the success of the album last year.

“About a year ago, you guys did a truly unfathomable thing. Something that completely blew my mind… You gave The Life of a Showgirl the biggest first week for an album in history,” she said.

Swift said the new songs were written and recorded on a trip she took to Martin and Shellback’s native Sweden after Showgirl’s release.

She said she hopes fans love the new songs “because they were born out of pure gratitude for your exuberance for and celebration of the album we made”.

The deluxe album; The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore, including the four new songs will be released on Friday 25 September.