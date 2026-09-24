Ben Brady/INPHO
From The 42Sports listings

The provinces return to URC action, and Shelbourne and Athlone Town lock horns again in the Women’s Cup final

Gavan Casey from The42 tells us what’s on in sport this weekend.
7.16am, 24 Sep 2026
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Journal Media Studio / YouTube

THE PROVINCIAL RUGBY season begins again on Friday night, with Connacht and Ulster in action simultaneously on TG4/Premier Sports 1 and Premier Sports 2 respectively. Leinster begin their title defence in Johannesburg on Saturday afternoon, again live on TG4/Premier Sports 1, while Munster host rivals Glasgow Warriors on Premier Sports 1 at 5:30pm the same day. 

There’s Presidents Cup golf on Sky Sports Golf every evening, plus, for the fourth time in five seasons, Athlone Town meet Shelbourne in the Women’s FAI Cup final, which will be shown live on TG4 on Sunday afternoon.

Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

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