The provinces return to URC action, and Shelbourne and Athlone Town lock horns again in the Women’s Cup final

THE PROVINCIAL RUGBY season begins again on Friday night, with Connacht and Ulster in action simultaneously on TG4/Premier Sports 1 and Premier Sports 2 respectively. Leinster begin their title defence in Johannesburg on Saturday afternoon, again live on TG4/Premier Sports 1, while Munster host rivals Glasgow Warriors on Premier Sports 1 at 5:30pm the same day.

There’s Presidents Cup golf on Sky Sports Golf every evening, plus, for the fourth time in five seasons, Athlone Town meet Shelbourne in the Women’s FAI Cup final, which will be shown live on TG4 on Sunday afternoon.

Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO