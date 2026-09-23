Two pilots injured after ejecting from RAF jet moments before fiery crash in Wales

🚨 WATCH: The moment an RAF training jet crashes shortly after take-off at RAF Valley pic.twitter.com/Pnc71YEuW5 — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) September 23, 2026

TWO ROYAL AIR Force (RAF) pilots are receiving medical treatment after ejecting from a training jet moments before it crashed near homes in north Wales.

The Hawk T2 aircraft, which had been flying out of RAF Valley, crashed in the Pencarnisiog area of Anglesey today.

Video footage shared on social media appears to show two people ejecting from the aircraft and descending under parachutes shortly before the jet plunges towards the ground.

A large fireball and plume of fiery smoke can then be seen as the aircraft hits the ground close to residential properties.

North Wales Police said the two pilots were being treated for what were believed to be minor injuries.

There have been no reports of any other injuries or wider damage.

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Police attended the scene alongside the RAF, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, the Welsh Ambulance Service and an air ambulance.

The RAF initially confirmed that an incident involving a Hawk T2 flying out of RAF Valley had occurred near Anglesey and said an investigation was under way.

In an update this evening, it said both pilots were receiving medical treatment and their families were being supported.

The RAF has also temporarily paused operations involving both its Hawk T1 and T2 aircraft as a precaution while the investigation continues.

The Hawk T2 is a two-seat training jet used to prepare RAF pilots to fly fast jets. RAF Valley is home to No 4 Flying Training School, which trains pilots for frontline fast-jet operations.

An RAF Hawk T2. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

North Wales Police has asked people to avoid the area while emergency services and investigators remain at the scene.

The cause of the incident has not yet been established.