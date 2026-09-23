Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Taoiseach Micheál Martin pictured with the Mayor of New York Zohran Mamdani in New York today. Jane Matthews / The Journal Jane Matthews / The Journal / The Journal

INTERNATIONAL

US President Donald Trump exits Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, Sep. 23, 2026, in Washington, on return from United Nations General Assembly in New York. AP Photo / Allison Robbert AP Photo / Allison Robbert / Allison Robbert

#MIAMI: US President Donald Trump invited his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to attend the G20 summit of world leaders in Miami in December, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed today.

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#METOO: Harvey Weinstein, who was at the centre of abuse allegations that spurred the #MeToo movement in Hollywood, was resentenced to 15 years in prison for sexually assaulting a former production assistant.

#IRAN: Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian accused the US and Israel of committing “terrorism” against his country, a day after Donald Trump threatened to “annihilate” the country if a peace deal cannot be reached.

PARTING SHOT

Daisy Edgar-Jones and George MacKay, who plays her suitor Edward Ferrars. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

OVER TWENTY YEARS on from the 1995 Oscar-winning production of Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility, the classic tale is to return to cinemas on Friday in a new film.

The Journal got a chance to sit down with two of its stars, Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People, Twisters), and Caitríona Balfe (Outlander, Belfast), to ask them what makes this film different.