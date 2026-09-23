Builders vote no confidence in housing targets moments after minister's rousing speech

THERE WAS AN awkward moment at the construction industry’s annual conference on Wednesday, as builders voted no confidence in the government’s housing plans – just minutes after Minister James Browne had departed the stage to applause following a passionate speech.

A snap poll of attendees showed that 61% of those who voted were not confident in whether the government’s target of 300,000 homes by 2030 can be achieved.

Only 2% said they were very confident, while 22% were somewhat confident. The remaining were unsure.

The Construction Industry Federation (CIF) annual summit took place in Croke Park on Wednesday, where construction chiefs, civil servants and other companies wrapped up in the industry met to discuss housing.

Titled ‘Ready to deliver: Ireland’s decade of construction’, it focused heavily on whether the government’s major housing and infrastructure plans are likely to succeed.

While there had been some positive soundings about the ambitions throughout the day, a quick poll done through the summit’s website was announced from the stage as the event drew to a close.

It came right after Browne had attempted to gee up builders in the room, telling the summit that the government was “spending more” than any other European country on home building.

The minister himself said his “foot has been on the pedal” since taking up the role last year.

“I am determined and relentless in driving need to deliver supply at pace and scale with a policy certainty for Ireland,” the Fianna Fáil TD said.

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Following the brief address, Browne quickly exited, and then the poll results were announced from the stage.

The government’s housing targets require 60,000 homes each year, although various industry forecasts place this as likely to be just over 40,000 by the end of December.

While the poll wasn’t entirely scientific, it also wasn’t a million miles away from a poll on housing with similarly grim findings for the government’s ambitions.

Earlier this month, a Red C poll commissioned by builder Glenveagh found that just 16% of the public believed that Ireland is making real progress on housing.

What was said after the minister left?

Discussing the reasons behind why the industry might feel such little confidence afterwards, one construction chief said that the government’s grand plans have been good policy, but he warned that the implementation has been “tricky, slow and pedestrian”.

Ronan Columb of Dundrum-based Castlethorn told the summit that he was “hopeful but not entirely confident” that 60,000 homes can be built a year.

“But I haven’t given hope up yet,” Columb added.

Another builder, Marc McCreevy of Dublin firm Collen, criticised public sector capacity as the reason why several companies fear the targets materialise.

McCreevy said there are concerns over whether enough investment has been made in the semi-state utility companies that builders are “heavily reliant” on for new housing.

“We’re trying to build houses. Are there enough people in the ESB to meet our connection needs? Have they resources?” he asked.

He said a significant number of homes are being delivered in the private sector but claimed this was not being matched to date by government agencies.

“Do we have the same productivity deliverability in the public sector? I don’t believe so, and I don’t believe so because I don’t think the evidence is there that there’s been enough investment in all of these utility enablers to actually make projects happen.”