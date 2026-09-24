Four men arrested as gardaí seize drugs valued at over €2m

FOUR MEN WERE arrested by gardaí after an operation resulted in the seizure of large quantities of drugs including cocaine, diamorphine and magic mushrooms.

The intelligence-led operation was carried out by gardaí on Wednesday. Regional garda units from the Northwestern, Eastern, and Dublin Metropolitan region collaborated with the national drugs and organised crime bureau.

The four arrested men are aged in their 20s, 40s, and 60s.

Advertisement

Gardaí said the seized cocaine has an estimated value of €1.6 million, the diamorphine valued at €529,000, and a small quantity of magic mushrooms.

Cash totalling €34,300 was also seized, as well as a number of vehicles, gardaí said.

Two of these men were charged with drug trafficking and money laundering offences and have appeared before Kilkenny District Court and the Criminal Courts of Justice District Court.

The two other men remain in custody at garda stations in the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

Investigations are ongoing, the spokesperson said.